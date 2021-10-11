Former presidential candidate & daughter of Putin mentor Sobchak slammed after leaving scene of horror fatal Sochi car smash

Kseniya Sobchak, the Russian TV personality who became famous after hosting popular reality TV show Dom 2, has published a long statement refuting accusations that she fled the scene of a fatal accident on Sunday evening in Sochi.

According to reports, a Mercedes carrying Sobchak and two of her associates collided head-on with another vehicle on a mountain road near the ski resort suburb of Krasnaya Polyana. The crash killed at least one woman and hospitalized two others. Following reports that the celebrity quickly got into another car and headed off to the airport, the same destination as her original ride was headed, she was accused of fleeing the scene.

Sobchak later revealed that she had suffered a concussion and internal bruising and quickly chose to leave in order to be with her son in Moscow.

However, many on the internet weren’t convinced and attacked her for making a quick getaway from the scene of a deadly incident, with hordes of twitter users branding her as “ruthless scum” and a “bitch,” among other insults.

The Mercedes driver, Oleg Tsoy, has already accepted guilt. Sobchak has also been called in by Sochi cops for interrogation.

Ksenia Sobchak is the daughter of the late Anatoly Sobchak, a former mayor of St. Petersburg whose deputy and right-hand man in the 1990s was Vladimir Putin. After graduating from university, she became the host of the popular reality television show Dom-2, before entering journalism and eventually running for president in 2018, where she came fourth with 1.7% of the vote.

According to Sobchak, she went home only after being told that doctors were on their way to the victims.

“I’m at home. I had a check-up with my assistant this afternoon. We both have a concussion,” she wrote on Telegram. “The reality is that I got into an accident, got hurt, got my head bashed in, and went to another car after my director told me that doctors were on their way.”

READ MORE: Horror Sochi head-on collision involving daughter of Putin’s mentor & former presidential candidate Sobchak kills one person

“I flew home to my family because I am not a rescuer, not a doctor, and not a driver, and I could not help them with my hands or advice. I can only help with connections and opportunities,” she continued, noting that if she stuck around, she would instead be accused of “staying at the scene and not doing a f**ing thing.”

She also noted that she would help those injured in the fatal crash, and was looking for relatives of the deceased Ekaterina Tarasova.

The latest incident with Sobchak isn’t the first car accident in recent memory to involve a celebrity. Last year, famous Russian actor Mikhail Efremov was found guilty of causing death by driving while intoxicated after killing a man in a crash and was given eight years behind bars.

Момент аварии с участием Михаила Ефремова https://t.co/xOmKb1s0URpic.twitter.com/T6MsHIcJpR — RT на русском (@RT_russian) June 9, 2020

“About the fakes involving me. I won’t even ask for decency as I know it’s useless,” Sobchak wrote. “I will not prove that I am not a fool to a gang of Apex spin doctors who have decided to make me the new Efremov.”

If you like this story, share it with a friend!