Moscow’s EU envoy advises Brussels to improve relations to avoid gas issues as top eurocrat admits bloc may buy more from Russia
In an article published on Sunday, Vladimir Chizhov told the newspaper that Moscow had nothing to do with the recent fuel price hike in Europe. Last week, gas prices sat at a historic high of $1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters, before dropping sharply when Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that state energy company Gazprom may increase supplies.
“Change adversary to partner and things get resolved easier,” the Russian diplomat assured, before noting that both Brussels and Moscow want prices to remain low, especially as higher prices mean people will start to look for alternatives, such as switching to dirtier fuels like coal.
Chizhov also blamed the EU’s decision to force energy companies to supply gas to the freely traded spot market instead of the previously preferred long-term contracts, often as long as 25 years, which Brussels claims are uncompetitive. The diplomat’s comments echo the words of the Kremlin, which has also complained about the move to stock market trading.Also on rt.com There are a wide range of factors causing massively increased gas prices in Europe, but Russia is NOT one of them, Kremlin insists
A day later, on Monday, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell revealed that the EU’s gas shortage means Moscow’s help will likely be needed.
“We still need Russian gas, and we will probably need more than we have contracted,” he told Spanish newspaper El Pais, accusing Moscow of trying to “take advantage” of Europe’s gas problems to force the opening of controversial pipeline Nord Stream 2.
Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov maintained that Gazprom is fulfilling all of its contracts and is ready to provide more gas if the EU recognizes “the need for reciprocal steps.”
Like this story? Share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.