 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Horror at Bolshoi: Actor killed on stage during opera at Moscow’s iconic theater

9 Oct, 2021 19:22
Get short URL
Horror at Bolshoi: Actor killed on stage during opera at Moscow’s iconic theater
FILE PHOTO. Main stage auditorium at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
An actor was reportedly killed on stage at Moscow’s iconic Bolshoi Theater on Saturday. The performer was crushed by a heavy piece of the set during an evening show and died on the spot, multiple media sources suggest.

An evening performance of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s opera ‘Sadko’ at the Bolshoi took a tragic turn on Saturday, when a heavy stage decoration hit a performer on the head. The accident occurred immediately after the opera began, according to several reports.

“Nobody had time to sing. The overture had only finished playing,” one witness wrote on social media.

“Stop! Stop! Call the ambulance! There’s blood!” someone shouted, according to a witness cited by RT.

RT
FILE PHOTO. Scene from Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's opera Sadko at the Bolshoi Theater. ©  Sputnik / Yuriy Somov

While initial reports talked of a “falling” piece of decoration, videos of the performance suggest that the set had been moving as intended, and it was the actor who ended up in the wrong place on stage. 

The artist, who reportedly received an open head wound, died on the spot. Media reports identified him as a 37-year-old actor who had worked at Bolshoi since 2002.

Also on rt.com Russian ballet dancer from Saint Petersburg's famous Mariinsky Theatre in coma after falling from electric scooter at high speed

After the accident, the curtain was abruptly closed and an intermission was announced. Half an hour later, the show was called off altogether, and an ambulance and police officers arrived at the theater. 

The Russian Investigative Committee said it would look into Saturday’s “tragic events,” and forensics experts are currently working at the scene.

RT
FILE PHOTO. ©  REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies