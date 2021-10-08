Russia-focused, American government-funded investigative outlet Bellingcat officially labelled ‘foreign agent’ by Moscow
8 Oct, 2021 14:55
The Russian Ministry of Justice has included Netherlands-based digital investigations team Bellingcat in a list of ‘foreign agents’ published on Friday, along with journalists working for US state-run media RFERL and the UK’s BBC.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
