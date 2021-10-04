Russian publishers ask authorities to punish Facebook after Instagram ignores demands to delete mass amounts of pirated content
Facebook has owned Instagram since 2012.
The complainant group, named the Association for Protection of Copyrights on the Internet, represents major Russian publishers, including the well-known AST. In a letter to Roskomnadzor, the association told the government that Instagram ranks second in the world for pirating books, with its members finding about 3,000 in user accounts.
This is, however, significantly less than the Dubai-based Telegram, which was founded by Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov. This app received an injunction earlier this year.Also on rt.com ‘Betrayal of democracy’? Whistleblower blasts Facebook for prioritizing profits over fighting ‘hate speech & misinformation’
According to the publisher’s association, Instagram members have been allowed to post videos, including audiobooks, as audio tracks, enabling users to listen to them without having to pay. Instagram has repeatedly ignored their requests to remove the pirated content, they say, and have asked Roskomnadzor to hold Facebook to account. Under current law, it could be fined between 800,000 and 4 million rubles.
“Such statistics and law enforcement experience allow us to conclude that Instagram allows pirates to operate,” AZAPI board member Maxim Ryabyko told Russian daily Vedomosti. “The fight against them is not comprehensive and effective.”Also on rt.com As the tech giant admits targeting kids as young as four, it’s time for a grown-up discussion about Facebook and children
Russian publishers believe that the book market loses around 15% to 20% of its business every year due to piracy, amounting to about 1.5 billion rubles ($20,580,000) annually.
If the publishers are successful in convincing Roskomnadzor, it would not be the first time that the social media giant has been punished. Thus far, Facebook has been fined over 90 million rubles ($1.2 million) for various offenses.
Like this story? Share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.