Russia puts Bellingcat partner Dobrokhotov on wanted list: Journalist is accused of illegally crossing state border into Ukraine
That’s according to his lawyer, Yulia Kuznetsova, who revealed that the reporter, who has teamed up with the US government-funded Bellingcat for numerous investigations in Russia, has been declared wanted by the country’s Federal Security Service (FSB). Dobrokhotov no longer lives in Russia and authorities are aware that he is abroad.
On Thursday morning, the journalist revealed that his parent’s flat had been raided as part of the search, with law enforcement taking all phones and computers. His wife, who still lives in Moscow with their children, was also hauled in for questioning.Also on rt.com Moscow’s top spy warns of plans to meddle in Russian elections, says US-government funded Bellingcat working with Western spooks
This is not the first time Dobrohotov has received attention from the country’s law enforcement. In July, Moscow police raided his home in connection to a defamation case. The journalist has been accused of libel by Dutch researcher Max van der Werff, after The Insider claimed the Dutchman secretly cooperated with the GRU, Russia’s foreign military intelligence agency, to spread "disinformation" about the Malaysian Airlines Boeing MH17 that was shot down over Ukrainian territory in July 2014.
The Insider was designated by the country’s Ministry of Justice as a foreign agent earlier this year. However, unlike many other outlets with the tag, the publication has not followed the legal requirements imposed by the state, refusing to attach a ‘foreign agent’ disclaimer to its articles.Also on rt.com Moscow police raid apartment of The Insider's editor Dobrokhotov: Bellingcat-linked outlet is subject of MH17 defamation case
On Wednesday, The Insider was awarded an Emmy, alongside Bellingcat, Der Spiegel and CNN, for its investigation into the poisoning of jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny.
Like this story? Share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.