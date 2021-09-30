Roof on fire: Massive blaze erupts from top of residential building in western Siberian oil & gas city of Tyumen (VIDEOS)

A large plume of black smoke was sent into the air above the Russian city of Tyumen, on Thursday afternoon, after the roof of a residential building caught fire. The huge blaze, however, was promptly extinguished by firefighters.

The nine-story residential building, located in the south of the western Siberian city, caught fire on Thursday afternoon. Multiple videos from the scene show open flames spreading across the building's roof.

Flames engulf roof of nine-story building in Tyumen, Siberia. Around 50 people have reportedly been evacuated from the residential building in the outskirts of Tyumen, according to Ria Novosti, as rescue workers battle the blaze.

The fire produced a thick plume of black smoke, seen from a far distance across the city.

Multiple loud bangs were heard during the blaze, as something appeared to repeatedly explode at the roof of the building.

The fire triggered a massive emergency response, with some 75 firefighters and 20 pieces of hardware deployed to the scene, local emergency services said. More than 50 people were evacuated from the building during the fire.

The blaze was fully extinguished within an hour after it broke out. So far, no information on potential casualties has emerged. It also remains unclear what caused the blaze, while media reports citing social media comments suggested the soft roofing of the building had been undergoing repairs shortly before the fire.

