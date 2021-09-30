 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Roof on fire: Massive blaze erupts from top of residential building in western Siberian oil & gas city of Tyumen (VIDEOS)

30 Sep, 2021 14:25
Get short URL
Roof on fire: Massive blaze erupts from top of residential building in western Siberian oil & gas city of Tyumen (VIDEOS)
©  vk.com
A large plume of black smoke was sent into the air above the Russian city of Tyumen, on Thursday afternoon, after the roof of a residential building caught fire. The huge blaze, however, was promptly extinguished by firefighters.

The nine-story residential building, located in the south of the western Siberian city, caught fire on Thursday afternoon. Multiple videos from the scene show open flames spreading across the building's roof.

The fire produced a thick plume of black smoke, seen from a far distance across the city.

Multiple loud bangs were heard during the blaze, as something appeared to repeatedly explode at the roof of the building.

The fire triggered a massive emergency response, with some 75 firefighters and 20 pieces of hardware deployed to the scene, local emergency services said. More than 50 people were evacuated from the building during the fire.

The blaze was fully extinguished within an hour after it broke out. So far, no information on potential casualties has emerged. It also remains unclear what caused the blaze, while media reports citing social media comments suggested the soft roofing of the building had been undergoing repairs shortly before the fire.

Also on rt.com Massive fire erupts in high-rise residential building in Milan (VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies