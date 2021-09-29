 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

WATCH: Soyuz spacecraft successfully docks at new Russian-made Nauka module on International Space Station for 1st time

29 Sep, 2021 11:40
Get short URL
Credit: NASA TV © Ruptly
Credit: NASA TV © Ruptly

By Jonny Tickle

A manned Soyuz spacecraft has docked at the Nauka module on the International Space Station for the first-ever time, marking another success for the newly arrived Russian segment of the planet’s oldest inhabited orbital satellite.

On Tuesday, the Soyuz MS-18 unattached from Zarya, the space station’s oldest module. It was then manually controlled by Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Peter Durov, as well as NASA astronaut Mark T. Vande Hei, and moved to the new Nauka section.

The Nauka module was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome earlier this year and docked to the ISS on July 29. Nauka is designed to be used for scientific experiments, can also generate oxygen for six people and regenerate water from urine.

It has a second toilet for Russian cosmonauts and is able to accommodate a third crew member. Attached to the module is a European Robotic Arm (ERA) that can help with installing and replacing station components without the need to perform a spacewalk.

The maneuver had to be performed to make room for the soon-arriving Soyuz MS-19, a vehicle that will soon carry a director and actress to the ISS to make the first-ever feature-length movie filmed in space.

Also on rt.com Russia launches ‘Nauka’ multifunctional scientific lab module to International Space Station from Baikonur Cosmodrome (VIDEO)

The filmmakers, Klim Shipenko and Yulia Peresild, are due to arrive at the ISS on October 5, together with Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov. Over a period of two weeks, they will shoot the movie ‘Vyzov’ – which means ‘Challenge’ in Russian.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies