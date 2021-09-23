‘Russia is not going to join NATO’, FM Lavrov quips before private meeting with head of US-led bloc Stoltenberg at UN in New York
Speaking in front of Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, and in the direction of gathered journalists, the veteran diplomat quipped that Brussels might attempt to convince Moscow to become a member.
"Guys, don't try your luck," Lavrov joked. "Russia is not going to join NATO."
The long-serving foreign minister is in New York for the 76th UN General Assembly, where several heads of state and senior officials have gathered to address fellow leaders.Also on rt.com America’s evacuation of troops from Afghanistan looked more like a ‘downright escape’ than a ‘hasty withdrawal,’ Putin says
Aside from discussions in the main assembly, officials from around the world have planned bilateral meetings with their foreign colleagues. On Wednesday, Lavrov also met British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney. He will hold around 25 meetings during the week-long assembly, which began on Wednesday.
Following the meeting with Stoltenberg, an official statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow brought attention to its "concrete proposals to de-escalate and reduce tensions."Also on rt.com Western countries created a mess in Afghanistan but entire world must now deal with the consequences, Putin tells BRICS leaders
Earlier this year, Stoltenberg told German TV channel Welt that he proposed a face-to-face meeting between NATO and Russian officials.
"The ball is now in Russia's court. I would like to invite Russia again to participate in a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council as soon as possible. We have a lot to discuss that is in the common interest of NATO and Russia," Stoltenberg said.
According to him, the two parties need to exchange information on military maneuvers "in order to prevent misunderstanding and possible escalation," among other topics.
Like this story? Share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.