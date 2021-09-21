Russia to increase psychological, social & medical help available to pregnant women as country seeks to reduce abortions by 50%
The decree text, published last week, names several possible ways to prevent pregnancy terminations, including medical and legal assistance to women in difficult life situations.
The government intends to increase the percentage of women receiving pre-abortion counseling to 80% by 2025, with the goal of reducing terminations by half.Also on rt.com Women who earn more than ‘subsistence wage’ should be BANNED from having state-funded abortions, Russian Orthodox Church proposes
The document also seeks to implement other measures to promote healthy lifestyles, increase the birth rate, and boost life expectancy.
Earlier this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova revealed that the number of abortions has dropped almost 40% since 2016, which she believes is mainly due to the work of counselors providing medical and social support for pregnant women.
Last year, veteran politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky proposed that the state pay women extra money to prevent them from having abortions as a means to boost the country's population and prevent the worsening of the demographic crisis.Also on rt.com Russian MP Zhirinovsky suggests government offer money to discourage women from abortion, to help alleviate demographic crisis
