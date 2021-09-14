 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Is it OK to buy a fake Covid-19 vaccination certificate? Almost a third of Russians think it's perfectly fine, new survey reveals

14 Sep, 2021 15:53
FILE PHOTO. The chief doctor of the State Medical Institution "KDP No. 121 DZM" Andrey Tyazhelnikov at the vaccination center for CAVID-19 in Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. © RIA / Alexey Maishev

By Jonny Tickle

As the Russian authorities look to clamp down on people selling fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates, a new survey has revealed that nearly one in three Russians (32%) have absolutely no problem with those who have bought one.

In Russia, some employers are now demanding that their workers be vaccinated, leading to some of those opposed to inoculation looking for other methods to keep their job.

According to Moscow daily RBK, which saw data collected by SuperJob, nearly one in three Russians (32%) believe that it is justified to buy fake documents, with some thinking that a person should decide for him or herself whether to be vaccinated or not.

On the contrary, 41% think it is wrong.

In recent months, the Russian authorities have clamped down on those selling fake documents online, with dozens of cases filed for counterfeiting official documents. Earlier this month, health watchdog Roszdravnadzor identified 387 different offers for the purchase of counterfeit certificates.

In late July, Russia's digital regulator Roskomnadzor reported that the authorities have removed almost 1.2 thousand websites and Internet pages selling fake documents since the start of the year.

In the same month, Moscow police revealed that they had initiated the first criminal case for the purchase of a fake QR-code detailing vaccination against Covid-19. It was bought for 9,000 rubles ($123).

