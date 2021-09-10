What's in a name? Swedish couple told by country's tax authorities they are not allowed to call their baby son ‘Vladimir Putin’
According to The Local, an English-language publication in Sweden, a couple in the small town of Laholm were refused permission by the authorities to give their baby the same name as the Russian president.
According to Swedish law, a parent's decision for what to call their child can be rejected by the country's tax authorities if they deem it offensive or they believe it could cause problems for the person in the future. They can also say no to a first name if it clearly resembles a surname.Also on rt.com Baby from famous image on Nirvana’s hit album ‘Nevermind’ SUES band for profiting from ‘sex trafficking venture’ & child porn
Citing Swedish-language news reports, The Local reveals that the basis of the agency's decision is not yet known.
This latest rejection is not Stockholm's first naming-policy controversy. Over the years, the tax authorities have rejected names like Allah, Ikea and Dotcom – and even once turned down the request of a couple to name their newborn Brfxxccxxmnpcccclllmmnprxvclmnckssqlbb11116.
Like this story? Share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.