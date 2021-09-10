What's in a name? Swedish couple told by country's tax authorities they are not allowed to call their baby son ‘Vladimir Putin’

It's the name of one of the world's most powerful people, but it's still not good enough for the Swedish tax authorities, who rejected a request from the parents of a newborn son to officially call their child Vladimir Putin.

According to The Local, an English-language publication in Sweden, a couple in the small town of Laholm were refused permission by the authorities to give their baby the same name as the Russian president.

According to Swedish law, a parent's decision for what to call their child can be rejected by the country's tax authorities if they deem it offensive or they believe it could cause problems for the person in the future. They can also say no to a first name if it clearly resembles a surname.

Citing Swedish-language news reports, The Local reveals that the basis of the agency's decision is not yet known.

This latest rejection is not Stockholm's first naming-policy controversy. Over the years, the tax authorities have rejected names like Allah, Ikea and Dotcom – and even once turned down the request of a couple to name their newborn Brfxxccxxmnpcccclllmmnprxvclmnckssqlbb11116.

