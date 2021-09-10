WATCH: Massive 13-meter carcass of humpback whale found dead on coast of Bering Island near Russia's remote Kamchatka Peninsula
According to the institution's press service, specialists then measured the animal's carcass and took tissue samples from the whale for further research.
According to Rossiyskaya Gazeta, the official newspaper of Russia's government, finding dead whales stranded by waves on the Commander Islands is not such a rare event, with sea mammals found beached every year. After they die, tides bring their bodies to the coast of the sparsely populated region.
The Commander Islands are a group of sparsely populated islands in the Bering Sea and are the westernmost of the Aleutian Islands, located in the strait between Russia and the US. The region's main settlement, Nikolskoye, is inhabited by less than 1,000 people.
The humpback whale, found in oceans and seas around the world, is classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as not being endangered. While its population was threatened in the early 20th century, a moratorium on whale hunting has led to its population growing to around 80,000.
If you like this story, share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.