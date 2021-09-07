Ukrainian President Zelensky harasses country's opposition & acts just like Belarus' Lukashenko, claims predecessor Poroshenko
Speaking on Tuesday, Poroshenko said that Zelensky is moving down the "well-trodden path of Lukashenko."
The former Ukrainian president was speaking a day after Belarusian opposition activists Maria Kolesnikova and Maksim Znak were sentenced by the Minsk Regional Court to 11 and 10 years of imprisonment, respectively. Both Kolesnikova and Znak were part of the movement to elect now-imprisoned former presidential candidate Viktor Babariko.
The defense of Kolesnikova and Znak intends to appeal the ruling.Also on rt.com Zelensky regime can demolish monuments to friendship with Russia but it will never divide the people – Ukrainian opposition leader
"I ask Zelensky not to express support for Kolesnikova because Zelensky's political behavior with the persecution of the opposition because his own behavior… clearly confirms that Zelensky is moving in the well-trodden path of Lukashenko," the former president said.
"It would be a shame if he ended up the same way."
In recent months, Zelensky has taken aim at many of the country's most-prominent opposition figures, including Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of the second-largest party in Ukraine's parliament, Opposition Platform – For Life. He is currently under house arrest, facing charges of alleged high treason. He believes his prosecution is linked to his improving results in opinion polls.
Another of Medvedchuk's colleagues at Opposition Platform – For Life, lawmaker Taras Kozak, has also been accused of treason. Other anti-Zelensky figures, such as well-known blogger Anatoly Shariy and opposition-outlet editor Igor Guzhva, have also been sanctioned.Also on rt.com Brotherly nations no more? Ukrainian monument to friendship with Russia destroyed after standing for two decades in Kiev park
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.