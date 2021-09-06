Platforms like TikTok are full of 'irrelevant content' that is destroying human creativity, says Russian tech billionaire Durov
Writing on his personal channel on Saturday, Pavel Durov claimed that the consumption of both food and information work in a similar way.
"If we nourish our brain with real-life data that allows it to solve fundamental problems, it will process this data in the background and come up with unexpected solutions," he said.
However, most people prefer to feed their brain "random Netflix series or TikTok videos" instead of "real-life facts that can let us change the world," he said, calling for humans to protect their most powerful tool – the mind.Also on rt.com ‘Dystopian nightmare’: Russian tech billionaire Durov slams America's Apple & Google for ‘censoring’ information on the internet
According to Durov, the brain cannot always distinguish between reality and fiction, leading people to focus on solving nonexistent problems rather than real-life issues.
"To be creative and productive, we must first clear from our minds the sticky mud of irrelevant content with which 'recommendation algorithms' flood it on a daily basis," he concluded.
Durov is no stranger to posting about the tech world on his channel. Last week, he slammed American corporations Apple and Google for actively censoring information.Also on rt.com Are all platforms the same now? TikTok accused of identity crisis after rolling out Instagram-like ‘Stories’ feature
"20 years ago, we had decentralized Internet and a relatively unrestricted banking system," he wrote. "Every year, we give up more power and control over our lives to a handful of unaccountable corporate executives we didn't elect."
According to Durov, the most "active and creative minds" are so busy focusing on "free enterprise" and "producing digital content" that they've forgotten about the principles of privacy and freedom on the internet.
Like this story? Share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.