World could face disastrous financial crisis in 2023 on same scale as devastating 2008-2009 economic crash – Russian central bank
That’s according to the Central Bank of Russia, which published a Monetary Policy Guidelines draft report on Wednesday. According to the institution, the world economy could enter a crisis scenario due to both the increase of global debt held by countries and the increasing number of companies with weak financial soundness.
According to the draft, the bank has developed four separate scenarios for the near future, up to 2024. According to its so-called ‘baseline’ scenario, a recession is avoided as countries achieve their vaccine targets and advanced economies shift toward monetary policy normalization.Also on rt.com IMF transfer pushes Russia's international reserves to historic high
However, the other three possible scenarios paint a decidedly grimmer picture. In the first instance, the pandemic worsens significantly causing an economic crash worldwide. In the second, the pandemic improves, but problems accumulated over the pandemic deteriorate the economic situation considerably causing a rise in inflation. In the third, monetary policy normalization by advanced economies is accompanied by unsteady dynamics in financial markets, causing a lack of confidence in investors. This is the worst of the three negative scenarios, the bank says.
Russia's economy is suffering from stubbornly high inflation, which currently sits at 6.5%, and has been blamed for eating significantly into living standards in the country ahead of upcoming parliamentary elections.
In July, Central Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina revealed that the institution would be hiking its rate to match its key interest rate to the 6.5% annual inflation rate in a bid to encourage saving and discourage borrowing. The bank wishes to get this figure down to the publicly announced target of 4%.Also on rt.com IMF’s $650 billion in pandemic relief will mostly go to rich countries
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.