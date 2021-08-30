‘I was recruited by UK intelligence to spy on ISIS and got thrown under the bus’ – claims ex-militant awaiting trial in Dagestan

A former ISIS militant, awaiting trial in Russia, claims he had been recruited by UK agents to spy on the terrorist group. The man told RT he ended up fighting in the terrorists' ranks, allegedly, after being abandoned in Syria.

Azamat Ayvazov, 33, who is in a pre-trial facility in Russia's southern republic of Dagestan, gave an exclusive interview to RT's Ilya Petrenko, who became interested in the unusually talkative ex-militant's side of the story.

The man claims that ending up in the ranks of the notorious terrorist group was never his intention, and instead holds himself to be a victim of "geopolitical games."

Ayvazov left Russia some 10 years ago, gaining refugee status in the UK. Following the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack, he ended up on the radar of the British secret services, as they allegedly screened "Muslim-looking" individuals.

Ayvazov claims the UK secret services ultimately recruited him for spying on European jihadists in Syria's Raqqa, then the 'capital' of the self-styled caliphate of Islamic State (IS, ISIS/ISIL). The mission, which Ayvazov was allegedly promised to get £20,000 for, was expected to last three months only, after which the man was promised an evacuation. However, Ayvazov claims his spy masters dumped him, and he had no choice but to actually fight in IS ranks.

The militant suffered a serious wound and had a long recovery period before trying to reach the EU again – where he was caught with counterfeit documents and ultimately extradited to Russia.

RT cannot verify the man's claims, and whether his alleged audio recording of a recruitment attempt is authentic. RT has contacted the MI6 for comment, but has not received a response.

Watch the full interview below:

