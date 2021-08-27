 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Mind your own business! Tbilisi mayor slams Estonian president after she says Georgia & Ukraine can't join EU for two more decades

27 Aug, 2021 14:34
Get short URL
Mind your own business! Tbilisi mayor slams Estonian president after she says Georgia & Ukraine can't join EU for two more decades
(L) Kakha Kaladze. © Reuters / DAVID MDZINARISHVILI; (R) Kersti Kaljulaid. © Reuters / INTS KALNINS

By Jonny Tickle

The mayor of Tbilisi has hit out at Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, after she said in an interview that it would take at least 20 years for Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova to meet the necessary criteria for EU membership.

According to Kakha Kaladze, a former footballer who now serves as the head of Georgia’s capital city, the country’s citizens will deal with their own problems, and the Estonian head should mind her own business.

“Let everyone look after their own country,” Kaladze said on Thursday, noting his view that every nation has the opportunity to speed up its own EU integration process.

“Somehow, we will implement reforms and make our country a member of the European Union as soon as possible,” he concluded.

Kaljulaid’s comments on the potential of accession to the EU for Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia came in a Wednesday interview with the Kiev-based publication European Pravda. The Estonian president noted that “joining the EU has a lot of conditions.”

Also on rt.com Don’t invest in Ukraine, says Estonian president, warning corrupt courts could see those sending money to Kiev lose their cash

“Let’s be honest, none of these three states is ready to meet the criteria for membership. It will probably take you about 20 years before you get to this state of readiness,” she said.

Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova are members of the EU’s Eastern Partnership, which aims to build a common area of cooperation and promote democracy and stability in former Soviet republics. Azerbaijan and Armenia are also part of the same program, while Belarus’ membership has been suspended.

In the same interview, Kaljulaid also shared her advice to “not to invest in Ukraine,” noting that foreigners should “trade with Ukraine, but do not invest there” because “you may lose your investment” and be unable to recoup losses due to corruption and legal malpractice.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies