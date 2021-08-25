Zelensky did it! Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko points blame at successor after he is attacked with green antiseptic liquid

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has accused his successor Volodymyr Zelensky of being behind an attack that saw him doused with green antiseptic liquid at a celebration of the country’s independence on Tuesday.

According to the police, which posted a photo of the suspect online, Poroshenko was targeted at the Defenders’ March, marking the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence, by a man from the country’s Chernigov Region. He was attacked with a substance known as ‘zelyonka’ – an antiseptic dye most famously used in 2017 against Moscow protest leader Alexey Navalny.

READ MORE: ‘Stop the war’ on WW2 veterans! Moscow scolds Kiev after Russian senator is refused entry into Ukraine to attend victory event

Following the incident, the country’s fifth president pointed the finger at current head of state Zelensky, accusing him of being behind the attack.

“I didn’t want to say this, but I have to say it. Volodymyr Aleksandrovych [Zelensky], I understand – it’s scary. I understand that you are more afraid of volunteers, the military, real patriots than you are of Putin,” Poroshenko said, according to his party European Solidarity.

“Don’t try to stop us with your green snot.”

The police have launched a probe into the incident.

Also on rt.com American man wearing ‘Russia’ shirt detained in Ukraine ahead of Independence Day festivities, claims country’s cops are ‘Nazis’

In April 2019, Zelensky beat Poroshenko in the run-off second round of the country’s presidential election, gaining a whopping 73.22% of the vote. In the time since, Zelensky’s popularity has waned somewhat, but he still has a lead over both Poroshenko and Yury Boyka, the presidential candidate of the pro-Russian Opposition Platform – For Life party.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!