Banned for hating Russia? Politicians from pro-Putin party suggest prohibiting ‘Russophobes’ & ‘Nazis’ from entering the country

MPs from Russia’s ruling political party have proposed banning entry into the country for those who have shown hatred or hostility towards the nation or its people, influential politician Alexander Khinstein revealed on Thursday.

According to the United Russia politician, the proposed law is a response to growing Russophobia in the post-Soviet space. The bill, if passed, could ban foreigners and stateless persons from entering Russia for several reasons, the chairman of the parliamentary committee on information policy explained.

“For Russophobes and Nazi followers, the doors to the country should be tightly closed,” Khinstein said. As per the proposals, those who incite hatred on “national, racial, religious or linguistic grounds” would be prohibited from entering Russia, as well as those who “degrade the honor and dignity of veterans of the Great Patriotic War” or desecrate monuments.

The proposal appears to come on the back of numerous attacks against Russian speakers in the former Soviet Union. On August 10, Kyrgyz police opened a criminal case for hooliganism against a man who attacked an employee of a shopping mall in Bishkek for speaking in Russian.

Also on rt.com WATCH: Massive fight erupts in Moscow 100+ migrants take to streets for violent brawl, with some participants stabbed

Following the incident, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talked to his Kyrgyz counterpart to ask for a quick reaction.

"[Ruslan] Kazakbayev pledged that his country’s leadership will spare no effort to prevent any manifestations of nationalism and will continue the policy of enhancing the role of the Russian language in the interests of protecting the rights of the Russian-speaking population,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Similar incidents have also been reported in other Central Asian nations, like Kazakhstan. Last week, national authorities spoke out against the actions of nationalists and so-called ‘language patrols’ who check shops and state institutions for the usage of the Kazakh language.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!