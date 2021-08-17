Founder of Russian feminist punk protest band Pussy Riot reveals new career as dominatrix & joins OnlyFans to sell raunchy snaps

The founder of Russian protest group Pussy Riot, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, has announced that she has started an account on OnlyFans, a paid membership site famous for empowering women to create and sell pornography of themselves.

In a Twitter post on Friday, Tolokonnikova simply wrote: “Crazy Empress.” According to her account on OnlyFans, a subscription to see the Pussy Riot leader’s racy snaps costs $10 per month.

The account appears to have been initially created in July, and thus far, membership grants access to 53 pictures and one video.

Tolokonnikova, commonly known as ‘Tolokno’, shot to international fame in 2012, when her band Pussy Riot was arrested after performing a punk song in Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Saviour. The three performers – Tolokonnikova, Maria Alyokhina, and Yekaterina Samutsevich – were charged with “hooliganism motivated by religious hatred” and were eventually sentenced to two years behind bars. They were released in 2013 before completing their sentences after the Russian parliament signed an amnesty law.

Since she regained her freedom, she has continued to campaign, and even authored an autobiography.

OnlyFans was created by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely in 2016 as a means to help performers provide clips and photos to followers for a monthly subscription fee. In the years since, it has become incredibly popular for adult content and is now owned mainly by Ukrainian-American pornographer Leonid Radvinsky.

Also on rt.com Russian Pussy Riot activist Verzilov detained in South Sudan on suspicion of flying a drone and filming military installations

Last week, in an interview with Vice News, Tolokonnikova revealed that she would like to replace President Vladimir Putin as leader of Russia, and has already planned a run in 2036.

“For now, I'm not able to run for president because I'm a convicted criminal,” she said. “Even though I already served my time in prison, I'm still not allowed to take part in any elections."

If you like this story, share it with a friend!