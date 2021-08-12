 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Passenger bus explodes in central Russian city of Voronezh (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Passenger bus explodes in central Russian city of Voronezh (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

12 Aug, 2021 19:01
Get short URL
Passenger bus explodes in central Russian city of Voronezh (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
© Instagram / katherine_t
A bus has exploded downtown in the central Russian city of Voronezh. Footage emerging from the scene shows the vehicle torn apart, as local media report multiple people injured.

The incident took place by a large shopping mall in the city’s center late on Thursday.

The powerful blast occurred when the passengers were boarding the vehicle at a bus stop.

Some 30 people were on board at the time of the explosion, the driver of the bus, who survived the blast, told local media.

Footage circulating online shows the bus was heavily damaged by the explosion, with its body panels and roof torn off.

At least 12 people have been injured in the blast, including one woman who had her legs blown off, local media reported, citing sources. 

The vice governor of the Voronezh Region told the media that terrorism is not being considered by the authorities at this stage of the investigation. At the same time, the region’s Governor Aleksandr Gusev, who arrived at the scene of the blast, said public transport drivers will be instructed to remind passengers to report any suspicious objects on board.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies