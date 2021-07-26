 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Russia building high-tech replacement for secretive nuclear ‘doomsday plane’ with boosted range & improved capabilities — reports

26 Jul, 2021 12:46
Get short URL
Russia building high-tech replacement for secretive nuclear ‘doomsday plane’ with boosted range & improved capabilities — reports
FILE PHOTO. Ilyushin Il-80 in Moscow region, Russia. © Reuters / Artyom Anikeev

By Jonny Tickle

Russia has begun working on a brand new version of its famed, soviet-era ‘doomsday plane’, an aircraft designed to house the country’s top leadership and keep them out of harm's way in case of all-out nuclear war on the ground.

That’s according to RIA Novosti, citing a source in the military-industrial industry, which revealed that the new plane will be based on a wide-body Il-96-400M, made by the country’s well-established Ilyushin aircraft manufacturer.

It is reported that the Russian government will receive two planes.

Read more
Doomsday still an option: Only ‘secondary’ equipment looted from Russia’s top-secret plane by cheeky thieves Doomsday still an option: Only ‘secondary’ equipment looted from Russia’s top-secret plane by cheeky thieves

As well as keeping the country’s top brass safe, the aircraft also acts as a remote command post, allowing the leadership to send orders from the sky. These new jets will eventually replace the existing Ilyushin Il-80 ‘doomsday planes’. With the latest technology, the newly built aircraft will have a much longer range, have the ability to refuel mid-air and be even able to communicate with submarines within a 6,000km radius.

As things stand, the Russian Aerospace Forces currently have four Il-80 air command posts. Made originally during the Soviet period, the planes are based on the Il-86 passenger aircraft, flown for many years by the likes of Aeroflot.

However, despite the secrecy that surrounds the high-security planes, one of them was robbed last year. Two unknown assailants stole 39 units of electronic equipment and 5 radio station boards installed on board the plane while it was undergoing scheduled modernization work, in Taganrog, in the south of the country. However, according to the state-owned United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), none of the stolen equipment was essential for the purpose of the aircraft.

Also on rt.com Hundreds queue to catch a glimpse of Russia’s brand new ‘Checkmate’ fifth-gen stealth fighter at MAKS 2021 Air Show (VIDEO)

An analogue also exists in the US, called the Boeing E-4 Advanced Airborne Command Post. This plane is designed to be a survivable mobile command post for the president and other senior members of the command structure.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies