Ukrainian security agents under investigation after operatives beat up & disarmed country’s own border guards on Russian frontier

Employees of Ukraine’s Security Service have been suspended after it was revealed that the government agents attacked their own country’s border guards in the Sumy region near the international frontier with Russia.

The bizarre incident was announced by the Security Service (SBU) on Sunday, which revealed that the agency would cooperate with the perpetrators “regardless of their positions and names.”

“The Security Service of Ukraine has established that its employees were involved in the attack on border guards in the Sumy region,” the SBU’s press service told newspaper RBK Ukraine. “The special service has already handed over the suspected employees to the investigating authorities.”

Also on rt.com Eternal revolution? Ukraine’s strongman interior minister is gone, but chaos & scandal in the troubled nation is here to stay

The agency added that the participants, who allegedly injured two guards and seized their weapons, have been suspended from work for the duration of the pre-trial investigation.

The perpetrators could be found guilty of ‘theft, misappropriation or extortion of firearms’ and ‘violence against a law enforcement officer’, and may face up to 15 years behind bars.

The SBU is run by Ivan Bakanov, a childhood friend of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

While incidents sometimes happen on the Russo-Ukrainian border, it is highly unusual for violence to break out between those on the same side. Last year, three unknown men with weapons tried to break into Russia from the territory of Ukraine. Following a shootout, one of the border violators was killed. The other two fled back into Ukraine.

Also on rt.com Nutrition emergency: Ukraine has more citizens classed as ‘severely food insecure’ than any other European state, claims UNICEF

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!