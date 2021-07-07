 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Applications open for UN-sponsored humanitarian ‘We Are Together’ prize awarded to activists & groups that fight Covid-19

7 Jul, 2021 07:08
Get short URL
Applications open for UN-sponsored humanitarian ‘We Are Together’ prize awarded to activists & groups that fight Covid-19
© wearetogetherprize.com
This year’s international ‘We Are Together’ award is focused on people and groups that help fight the coronavirus pandemic and support the vulnerable segments of the populations, the organizers said.

The award, whose organizing committee includes the United Nations Volunteers program and Russia’s Federal Agency for Youth Affairs, is aimed at promoting efforts to solve pressing humanitarian issues around the world.

Participants have until September 20 to submit their applications in accordance with this year’s key theme – the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Both individuals and organizations can apply.

The award is divided into separate categories for honoring volunteers, entrepreneurs, health professionals, and researchers.

The winners, which will be determined by an international jury, will be granted expert and informational support for their projects, the organizers said on the award’s website.

Also on rt.com Sydney extends Covid lockdown for another week after New South Wales detects 27 new cases of ‘game changer’ Delta variant

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies