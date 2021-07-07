Applications open for UN-sponsored humanitarian ‘We Are Together’ prize awarded to activists & groups that fight Covid-19

This year’s international ‘We Are Together’ award is focused on people and groups that help fight the coronavirus pandemic and support the vulnerable segments of the populations, the organizers said.

The award, whose organizing committee includes the United Nations Volunteers program and Russia’s Federal Agency for Youth Affairs, is aimed at promoting efforts to solve pressing humanitarian issues around the world.

Participants have until September 20 to submit their applications in accordance with this year’s key theme – the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Both individuals and organizations can apply.

The award is divided into separate categories for honoring volunteers, entrepreneurs, health professionals, and researchers.

The winners, which will be determined by an international jury, will be granted expert and informational support for their projects, the organizers said on the award’s website.

