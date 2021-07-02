As Russia breaks Covid-19 death record for fourth day, poll reports economic concerns mean most oppose new lockdown as solution

Almost 80% of Russians surveyed are against the introduction of a new lockdown to fight against the country’s increasing number of Covid-19 cases, a survey has revealed, with over a half saying it would endanger the economy.

According to the research, conducted by Otkritie Bank, 51% of respondents are against a repeat of the kind of punitive measures seen in 2020 because of the negative consequences for the economy. This is despite rising infection figures.

A further 28% believe there is no epidemiological reason for a lockdown.

The results were reported by news agency RIA Novosti.

New restrictions are only supported by a fifth of the country, with residents of St. Petersburg and the surrounding Leningrad Region being most in favor (32%).

Those in the South (12%) and the Volga regions (15%) are least ready for a lockdown.

The results come as Covid-19 case figures in Russia continue to rise, with the country posting record death figures for the fourth day in a row.

Unlike most of the rest of Europe, Russians have been relatively restriction-free for a year. Enforced self-isolation was imposed by the federal government at the end of March 2020, and lasted almost a month and a half. During this time, Russians were strictly prohibited from going outdoors, unless they were going food shopping, walking pets, or going to a medical appointment. After lockdown ended, each individual region was free to make its own choices on Covid-19 measures.

On Friday, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova revealed that the city would do absolutely everything to avoid a lockdown, calling it a “final measure.”

