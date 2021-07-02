As Russia breaks Covid-19 death record for fourth day, poll reports economic concerns mean most oppose new lockdown as solution
According to the research, conducted by Otkritie Bank, 51% of respondents are against a repeat of the kind of punitive measures seen in 2020 because of the negative consequences for the economy. This is despite rising infection figures.
A further 28% believe there is no epidemiological reason for a lockdown.
The results were reported by news agency RIA Novosti.
New restrictions are only supported by a fifth of the country, with residents of St. Petersburg and the surrounding Leningrad Region being most in favor (32%).
Those in the South (12%) and the Volga regions (15%) are least ready for a lockdown.
The results come as Covid-19 case figures in Russia continue to rise, with the country posting record death figures for the fourth day in a row.
Unlike most of the rest of Europe, Russians have been relatively restriction-free for a year. Enforced self-isolation was imposed by the federal government at the end of March 2020, and lasted almost a month and a half. During this time, Russians were strictly prohibited from going outdoors, unless they were going food shopping, walking pets, or going to a medical appointment. After lockdown ended, each individual region was free to make its own choices on Covid-19 measures.
On Friday, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova revealed that the city would do absolutely everything to avoid a lockdown, calling it a "final measure."
