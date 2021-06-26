 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow police break-up opposition Communist Party rally against ‘mandatory’ Covid-19 vaccination

26 Jun, 2021 21:18
FILE PHOTO: Police officers stand guard during a rally in central Moscow. © Reuters / Tatyana Makeyeva
A dozen people were arrested as police clamped down on an unsanctioned rally in Moscow, on Saturday, against compulsory Covid-91 vaccination for certain workers. It was organized by the local Communist Party.

The march was staged near Pushkinskaya Square in central Moscow and - despite the blazing 34 degrees Celsius temperature – a crowd of around 1,000 gathered, according to local media.

Local Communist politician Valery Rashkin had earlier announced that he would hold a meeting at the site. He had pledged to respect Covid-19 related guidelines.

Videos and photos from the scene captured several people with red flags being detained by police. Among the dozen arrested was Nikolay Zubrilin, who leads the Communist faction in the capital’s legislature.

Amid a resurgence of Covid-19 cases across Russia in June, Moscow authorities demanded businesses in sectors like hospitality, transport and leisure make sure that 60% of their staff are vaccinated or face hefty fines. Employers were also allowed to suspend unvaccinated workers without pay to meet the quotas.

With new daily infections in the country standing at around 20,000 and medics warning that hospitals could be overwhelmed, a dozen Russian regions followed the capital’s example and also introduced compulsory vaccination in certain sectors of the economy. Eight more regions are planning to resort to similar measures starting from Monday.

