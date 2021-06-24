With city in grip of Delta variant, Moscow drops controversial rules telling those with Covid-19 antibodies NOT to get vaccine

Russian health officials have reversed controversial guidance exempting those with Covid-19 antibodies from being vaccinated against the virus, as the country deals with a new spike in cases and urges the public to receive jabs.

Officials in the capital, Moscow have now clarified that the presence of even high levels of antibodies, such as immunoglobulin G, are no longer seen as grounds to put off receiving the vaccine. “In addition, there is currently no single proven method for measuring the level of antibodies needed to create immunity in humans, or a way to assess how well antibodies will work against mutating strains of the virus,” the authorities added.

Prior to the change, those with antibodies were frequently discouraged from receiving vaccines. This approach appears to have few precedents elsewhere in the world, and countries with the most successful vaccination programs, such as the US, UK, Israel, and others, have not implemented this measure. Critics had warned that adding extra complexity to the process without a clear scientific rationale could undermine efforts to sign people up for appointments. Earlier this month, prominent doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov urged the government to “stop determining antibodies before vaccination,” and instead “ensure personal protection for everyone.”

The country has begun introducing a range of tough measures designed to bolster vaccine uptake and deal with a sharp spike in new cases, driven by the highly infectious Delta variant. Earlier this week, the Ministry of Health said it was preparing to launch a re-vaccination program for people who had two doses after the jab was made available, but have now seen their antibody levels drop. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin called the move “vital” and said his office was working with the government to work out the details.

Then, on Tuesday, Moscow authorities revealed that only vaccinated people, as well as those who have had the virus recently, would be able to enter bars, cafes, and restaurants in the city without restrictions. Those who meet the criteria will be able to scan a QR code to prove they have antibodies, while those who are not eligible will have to have taken PCR tests within the past three days.

In addition, companies working in a range of public-facing industries such as hospitality, transportation, and leisure will have to ensure 60% of their staff have been vaccinated, or else face hefty fines. Officials confirmed on Thursday that businesses are obliged to send home without pay those who refuse a dose, and that remote workers and self-employed staff are also included.

Russia’s human rights ombudsman, Tatyana Moskalkova, has branded the move “a dishonest game.” She added that “the mechanisms by which it is being implemented are giving rise to mass psychosis and making people fear coercion.”

The Kremlin has defended Sobyanin’s decision, however. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the country’s top leadership supports the new measures in response to a uniquely challenging epidemiological situation.

