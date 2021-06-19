Huge blaze & multiple EXPLOSIONS in central Moscow as warehouse catches fire (VIDEOS)

A large fire has broken out in central Moscow, with multiple videos from the scene showing what looks like fireworks exploding amid billowing smoke. The building on fire is reportedly used to store pyrotechnics.

Clips taken by eyewitnesses on Saturday afternoon show a large plume of gray smoke over the city center.

The building ablaze is across the river from Gorky Park, close to the Luzhniki Stadium, which hosted the 1980 Summer Olympics.

Massive fire erupts in central #Moscow in what is reportedly a pyrotechnics warehouse, causing multiple explosions

Footage shows a barrage of small explosions occurring both in the building and in the sky above it.

A firefighting helicopter has been deployed to the scene to help ground teams quench the fire. A Kamov Ka-32 was filmed scooping water from the Moskva River.

While no official information on the fire was immediately available, videos and reports suggest the building is used as a warehouse to store pyrotechnics.

The location of the raging fire is right next to a pyrotechnics store with a name sounding like ‘Ba-bakh’ – which literally translates as ‘Kaboom’. It wasn't immediately clear if the store has been affected by the blaze.

