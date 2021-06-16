 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

As it happened: Putin & Biden meet for first time since US president took office to discuss stability, hacking & Covid-19 (PHOTOS)

16 Jun, 2021 14:26
Get short URL
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his American counterpart, Joe Biden, on Wednesday at a historic manor in the Swiss city of Geneva for talks as part of the US leader's first foreign visit since taking office in January.

The two leaders, along with Moscow's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Washington's Secretary of State Antony Blinken, are sitting down behind closed doors to discuss a range of geopolitical issues. The agenda is said to include the Covid-19 pandemic, the situation in Eastern Ukraine, allegations of Russian meddling in recent US elections and the treatment of jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

As it happened: Putin & Biden meet for first time since US president took office to discuss stability, hacking & Covid-19 (PHOTOS)
A plane carrying Russian President Vladimir Putin lands at Geneva Airport. June 16, 2021. © Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
As it happened: Putin & Biden meet for first time since US president took office to discuss stability, hacking & Covid-19 (PHOTOS)
Switzerland's President Guy Parmelin, center, welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and US President Joe Biden ahead of their meeting at the Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland. June 16, 2021. © Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
As it happened: Putin & Biden meet for first time since US president took office to discuss stability, hacking & Covid-19 (PHOTOS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, right, shake hands before a meeting at the Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland. June 16, 2021. © Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel
As it happened: Putin & Biden meet for first time since US president took office to discuss stability, hacking & Covid-19 (PHOTOS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre right, and US President Joe Biden, centre left, attend a meeting at the Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, is at left, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, is at right. June 16, 2021. © Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies