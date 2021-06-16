As it happened: Putin & Biden meet for first time since US president took office to discuss stability, hacking & Covid-19 (PHOTOS)

Follow RT on

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his American counterpart, Joe Biden, on Wednesday at a historic manor in the Swiss city of Geneva for talks as part of the US leader's first foreign visit since taking office in January.

The two leaders, along with Moscow's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Washington's Secretary of State Antony Blinken, are sitting down behind closed doors to discuss a range of geopolitical issues. The agenda is said to include the Covid-19 pandemic, the situation in Eastern Ukraine, allegations of Russian meddling in recent US elections and the treatment of jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny.