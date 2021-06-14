6 injured after gas station fire triggers powerful explosions with mushroom clouds in Siberia’s largest city (VIDEOS)

A large fire has erupted at a gas station in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, Russia. The massive blasts triggered by the blaze were caught on film.

Bystanders and residents of multi-story apartment buildings filmed powerful mushroom-shaped explosions near a busy road.

Новосибирск склад около газовой заправки произошёл взрыв. Огонь подбирается к АГЗС Пожару дали повышенный ранг. pic.twitter.com/wSt9xsU8iD — Симплициссимус (@Also__O) June 14, 2021

The TASS news agency cited emergency services saying that four employees and two firefighters had been hurt. The officials said that fuel tanks had detonated.

Emergency officials separately told RIA Novosti that four people were hospitalized with burns.

Authorities have closed the road near the blaze, warning drivers to stay away from the area. The cause of the fire remains unclear.

