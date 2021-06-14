 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 injured after gas station fire triggers powerful explosions with mushroom clouds in Siberia’s largest city (VIDEOS)

14 Jun, 2021 12:47
© @Also__O / Twitter
A large fire has erupted at a gas station in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, Russia. The massive blasts triggered by the blaze were caught on film. 

Bystanders and residents of multi-story apartment buildings filmed powerful mushroom-shaped explosions near a busy road.

The TASS news agency cited emergency services saying that four employees and two firefighters had been hurt. The officials said that fuel tanks had detonated.  

Emergency officials separately told RIA Novosti that four people were hospitalized with burns. 

Authorities have closed the road near the blaze, warning drivers to stay away from the area. The cause of the fire remains unclear.

