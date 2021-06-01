 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Young at heart: Russian politician says citizens should be considered ‘children’ until they are 30, as ‘they don't know anything’

1 Jun, 2021 12:38
LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky speaks at the May Day rally of the LDPR in Moscow. © Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
By the time your grandparents were in their 20s, they were married with kids and had fought two world wars, or so they always said. Now, one Russian politician is supporting the idea that youngsters have a lot of growing up to do.

Veteran MP Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the leader of Russia's right-wing LDPR party, announced his bold new policy at a meeting of the national parliament on Tuesday, held to coincide with Children's Day.

“Let's extend the age: those under 30 will be considered children,” he said. “They don't understand anything until they are 30, so they are all children.”

He added that everyone over 70 could be counted as part of the older generation, while those between the two are “the most golden.” He called on them to “work, comrades who are over 35 – all hope is on you.” In Russia, the age of majority, when citizens can vote and marry freely, is 18.

Zhirinovsky, a bombastic populist, is no stranger to sparking controversy. In 1995, the politician came to blows with the late Boris Nemtsov in a Moscow TV studio, with both men throwing glasses of juice at each other while taking part in a panel discussion.

While most of the world celebrates International Children's Day on November 20, Russia, like many former Soviet nations, has marked it on June 1 since 1949. President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the country “sees as a priority the strengthening of family values, educating the younger generation, improving the demographic situation and supporting children in difficult life situations.”

