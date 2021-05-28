Texas Chainsaw Massacre star Lorina Kamburova dies in Moscow at age 30 after suffering from bilateral pneumonia due to Covid-19

Bulgarian actress Lorina Kamburova has died from bilateral pneumonia in a Moscow hospital. Aged just 30, the star was best known for her many roles in horror movies, such as the Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel ‘Leatherface.’

According to Russian newspaper Gazeta, Kamburova's lung problems came after a bout with Covid-19.

The actress' death was announced on Facebook by her colleague and friend Gennady Avramenko. He had been working with Kamburova on her latest movie 'Love and Monsters,' in which she played the lead role. Due to her illness, she was unable to attend the film's Moscow premiere but watched it on a phone from her hospital bed.

The movie's director, Ekaterina Krasner, also used Facebook to reveal Kamburova's passing.

"Today in the hospital, after complications from viral pneumonia, Lorina Kamburova died in a Moscow hospital," she wrote.

Kamburova is best known for her work in American horror movies such as the Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel Leatherface and Doom: Annihilation. Her most recent movie, Love and Monsters, is a Russian comedy.

Born in Varna in 1991, Kamburova was not only an actress. The Bulgarian was also part of a singing duo called Ross'n Lorina.

