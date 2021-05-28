 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Texas Chainsaw Massacre star Lorina Kamburova dies in Moscow at age 30 after suffering from bilateral pneumonia due to Covid-19

28 May, 2021 12:49
© Instagram / lorina_kamburova

By Jonny Tickle

Bulgarian actress Lorina Kamburova has died from bilateral pneumonia in a Moscow hospital. Aged just 30, the star was best known for her many roles in horror movies, such as the Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel ‘Leatherface.’

According to Russian newspaper Gazeta, Kamburova's lung problems came after a bout with Covid-19.

The actress' death was announced on Facebook by her colleague and friend Gennady Avramenko. He had been working with Kamburova on her latest movie 'Love and Monsters,' in which she played the lead role. Due to her illness, she was unable to attend the film's Moscow premiere but watched it on a phone from her hospital bed.

The movie's director, Ekaterina Krasner, also used Facebook to reveal Kamburova's passing.

"Today in the hospital, after complications from viral pneumonia, Lorina Kamburova died in a Moscow hospital," she wrote.

Kamburova is best known for her work in American horror movies such as the Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel Leatherface and Doom: Annihilation. Her most recent movie, Love and Monsters, is a Russian comedy.

Born in Varna in 1991, Kamburova was not only an actress. The Bulgarian was also part of a singing duo called Ross'n Lorina.

