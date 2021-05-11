Russians queue up to donate blood for victims of Kazan high school shooting that left nine dead & more than a dozen injured

Lines have reportedly formed at a hospital in Russia’s Tatarstan, after an attack at a local school killed eight children and a teacher, with residents eager to give blood despite officials saying they have sufficient supplies.

Photos emerged on Tuesday purporting to show a crowd of potential donors stretching out of the door at a hospital in Kazan.

A number of online posts circulated in the immediate aftermath of the incident at School No. 175 claimed doctors were running low on vital blood for transfusions. However, media in the majority-Muslim Russian republic later reported that Kazan City Hall had denied stocks were depleted, adding that the clinics had everything they needed to treat patients.

Shocking footage was shared widely online showing bleeding students lying on the ground outside the school, as others fled the gunman through open windows. Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov declared that Wednesday would be a day of mourning in honor of those killed.

