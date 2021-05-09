Victory Day parade marking 76th anniversary of Nazi defeat kicks off at Moscow’s iconic Red Square (WATCH LIVE)

Russian troops and military vehicles are marching across Moscow’s Red Square during Sunday’s annual V-Day parade. It is the biggest of dozens of processions taking place across Russia to celebrate the defeat of Nazi Germany.

Last year, the parade on May 9 was reduced to an aerial display only because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Troops and military vehicles showed up on Red Square a month later, on June 24. In 1945, when WWII ended, June 24 was the date on which the first Victory Parade was held in Moscow.

Along with military parades, Victory Day is traditionally marked with a massive civilian march called the Immortal Regiment, which sees people carrying portraits of their relatives who fought and defeated the Nazis during the war. This year, as in 2020, the ceremony will be held online due to anti-coronavirus safety measures.