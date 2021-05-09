 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Victory Day parade marking 76th anniversary of Nazi defeat kicks off at Moscow’s iconic Red Square (WATCH LIVE)

9 May, 2021 07:00
Soviet-era T-34 tanks on the move during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2021 © Reuters/Evgenia Novozhenina
Russian troops and military vehicles are marching across Moscow’s Red Square during Sunday’s annual V-Day parade. It is the biggest of dozens of processions taking place across Russia to celebrate the defeat of Nazi Germany.

Last year, the parade on May 9 was reduced to an aerial display only because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Troops and military vehicles showed up on Red Square a month later, on June 24. In 1945, when WWII ended, June 24 was the date on which the first Victory Parade was held in Moscow.

Along with military parades, Victory Day is traditionally marked with a massive civilian march called the Immortal Regiment, which sees people carrying portraits of their relatives who fought and defeated the Nazis during the war. This year, as in 2020, the ceremony will be held online due to anti-coronavirus safety measures.

