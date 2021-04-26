 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

End of Moscow’s reliance on gas & oil? Russia's solar power potential means it could become world's green-energy leader – expert

26 Apr, 2021 11:13
Get short URL
End of Moscow’s reliance on gas & oil? Russia's solar power potential means it could become world's green-energy leader – expert
FILE PHOTO. Solar panels on the territory of the Caucasian State Natural Biosphere Reserve, Krasnodar Krai, Russia. © RIA

By Jonny Tickle

Russia, a country known for its vast reserves of oil and gas, has the potential to become a world leader in 'green' hydrogen and solar power. That's according to Dr Ajay Mathur, head of the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

Founded in 2016, and first proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the organization initially focused on grouping together countries that lie in between the tropics, with the possibility of other states gaining associate membership. It aims to boost the consumption of solar energy as a means of reducing dependence on fossil fuels. Now, Mathur is looking at expanding the group to other countries with a significant solar future – including Russia.

"We believe that especially the southern part of Russia has a huge potential for the production of solar energy," Mathur told Moscow news agency RIA Novosti. "Both Russia and ISA can learn from each other. ISA provides a set of lessons from other countries, and the lessons we take from Russia can be shared with the solar alliance and the entire global solar-user community." 

Also on rt.com Putin announces new emission quotas & corporate responsibility for environmental damage as Russia begins to get tough on polluters

According to Mathur, Russia has made great strides in the development of hydroelectric power plants, and leads the world in water electrolysis.

"Russia is the largest country on Earth. We are counting on it to become a member of the solar alliance," he continued. "I would really like to come to Russia and pay tribute to the Russian leadership."

Aside from solar, Mathur believes Russia can take a leading role in producing 'green' hydrogen. Green hydrogen is created by using solar energy to split water. It is distinct from 'grey' hydrogen, which is made through fossil fuels, and from 'blue' hydrogen, which uses non-renewable energy sources but has a low carbon footprint.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Russia could earn up to $100.2 billion a year by 2050 from the export of environmentally friendly types of hydrogen. In addition, the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Denis Manturov, revealed that the country would develop technology for the production of both 'green' and 'blue' hydrogen.

Life beyond Nord Stream 2? As demand for natural gas skyrockets in booming China, Russia says it's ready to meet Beijing's needs READ MORE: Life beyond Nord Stream 2? As demand for natural gas skyrockets in booming China, Russia says it's ready to meet Beijing's needs

While Russia's economy still strongly relies on exports of fossil fuels, the country's government has begun to take climate change and global warming more seriously. Last week, President Vladimir Putin announced that he would push through legislation to establish strict controls of harmful emissions, with the goal of rapidly reducing the volume of net greenhouse gases.

"We must respond to the challenges of climate change, adapt agriculture, industry, utilities, the entire infrastructure," Putin said. "[We must] create an industry to recycle carbon emissions, achieve a reduction in their volume and introduce strict control and monitoring."

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies