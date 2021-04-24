 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

122 foreigners banned by Russian officials from entering country for FORTY years after attending unauthorized protests in capital

24 Apr, 2021 08:44
Get short URL
122 foreigners banned by Russian officials from entering country for FORTY years after attending unauthorized protests in capital
Opposition supporters attend a rally in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, in Moscow on April 21, 2021. ©  NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP

By Jonny Tickle

Russia's Interior Ministry has banned entry to the country for 122 foreign nationals found to have participated in unauthorized protests in Moscow this year. The restricted individuals won't able to return for 40 years.

Speaking at a meeting about security, immigration, and interethnic relations in Russia's Public Chamber, the head of Moscow Police's migration department revealed that the capital will ban those who pose a threat to public security and public order for a long time.

"The migration units made a decision not to allow entry for 40 years for 122 foreign citizens who participated in unauthorized actions and protests on the territory of Moscow," Dmitry Sergienko said.

Also on rt.com Security forces make arrests as protesters take to streets of cities across Russia in support of jailed opposition figure Navalny

Although Sergienko did not specify which protests these foreign citizens took part in, it is likely that most attended January's marches in support of jailed activist Alexey Navalny, demanding that he be released from prison. Allies of the opposition figure claimed that around 40,000 people attended their Moscow protests on January 23. However, the authorities gave a much lower number, at just 4,000. A week later, another march was held, but the turnout was significantly smaller.

In early February, Moscow expelled diplomats from Germany, Sweden, and Poland, accusing them of attending demonstrations, despite objections from the relevant three embassies concerned.

READ MORE: Navalny already seen by four doctors & not at serious risk, Russian human rights chief says as activist’s allies protest jailing

"Don't meddle in the internal affairs of a sovereign state. And we recommend that everyone deals with their own problems," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Moscow business daily RBK. "Believe me, there are enough of their own problems in these countries, there are plenty of issues to deal with."

Sergienko also noted that in the last three months, 24,455 foreigners "prone to offenses" were banned from entering Russia by Moscow police.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies