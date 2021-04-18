Russia tells 20 Czech diplomats to leave by Monday night in response to Prague’s expulsions

Twenty Czech diplomats have been declared personae non-gratae and must now leave Russia before the end of April 19, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday, a day after Czech officials expelled 18 diplomats to Moscow.

Earlier on Sunday, the Czech ambassador to Moscow, Vítezslav Pivonka, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, which expressed him a “strong protest” over Prague’s move earlier this weekend. Citing allegations of the involvement of the Russian intelligence in a 2014 blast at a military depot, initially thought to be an accident, the Czech government ordered eighteen Russian diplomats out of the country. The decision was on Saturday announced by Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek.

The envoy was also informed that 20 staff members of the Czech embassy in Moscow must leave Russian territory until the end of Monday, April 19. Reports in the media earlier on Saturday cited diplomatic sources as saying that a proportionate retaliation from Moscow would effectively shut down the Czech embassy. It was not immediately clear how severely the work of the diplomatic mission has been affected in reality.

