Putin WON’T meet Biden in near future, Kremlin says. Moscow not ruling out talks, but disappointed about new sanctions speculation

15 Apr, 2021 10:19
A proposed summit offered to Russian President Vladimir Putin by his American counterpart, Joe Biden, won’t go ahead in the near future the Kremlin has said. It comes amid speculation that new US sanctions on Moscow are imminent.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday morning, Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that the White House’s invitation to meet “in a third country in the coming months” would not be possible to organise, at least in the short term. 

Asked whether the talks were likely to go ahead on that timeframe, Peskov said “no, a bilateral meeting of course cannot be organized that quickly.” He added that the “issue is still under analysis,” and that Moscow has not yet finished discussing its mooted involvement in an upcoming multilateral Climate Summit scheduled for next week.

