 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Russian military build-up a precaution over simmering conflict in ‘restless’ Ukraine, has nothing to do with Navalny, Kremlin says

8 Apr, 2021 23:09
Get short URL
Russian military build-up a precaution over simmering conflict in ‘restless’ Ukraine, has nothing to do with Navalny, Kremlin says
A home destroyed by shelling in the village of Vesyoloye in Donetsk Region in Eastern Ukraine. © Sputnik / Sergey Averin; Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny © Reuters / Shamil Zhumatov
Russia is being cautious due to having such a “restless” neighbor as Ukraine, a Kremlin spokesman said, rejecting Kiev’s claim that the military buildup at the border is an attempt to divert attention from Alexey Navalny’s case.

Ukrainian security chief Oleksiy Danilov suggested on Wednesday that Russia has been massing troops near its border with Ukraine for one sole purpose: to switch focus from domestic problems, which in his view includes the trial and imprisonment of Navalny, an opposition activist who was jailed for 2.5 years in February for parole violations.

The Kiev official was “absolutely wrong” to interpret the events in such a manner, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, when asked to comment on Danilov’s words by Reuters. 

“This has nothing to do with any inmates or anyone,” Peskov said.

Also on rt.com If Ukraine launches a full-scale war in Donbass, Russia will be forced to defend its citizens, says Putin’s deputy chief-of-staff

Russia routinely relocates its military units inside its own territory as part of a constant process of developing the armed forces, Perskov pointed out. “And, of course, when we have such a restless region like Ukraine near our borders, with the potential of resuming military action, we also keenly react to this,” he added.

Tensions have been mounting in recent weeks in the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine, where self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk have been in conflict with the Kiev government since 2014. Shelling and gun battles have resumed on the contact line, in violation of the earlier ceasefire agreements. Casualties have been reported on both sides, including among civilians.

Also on rt.com Ukraine’s NATO fantasy is a suicide pill in disguise; military action by the alliance against pro-Russian forces would be crushed

Since the outbreak of hostilities seven years ago, Kiev has been accusing Moscow of supporting the breakaway regions with funds, weapons and manpower, but has never been able to provide convincing proof to its claims.

Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the events in Donbass, while working as mediator together with Germany and France to achieve a peaceful resolution of the conflict, which has claimed at least 13,000 lives to date, according to UN estimates.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies