Trump hotel chain to take over ‘Putin’s Palace’ – ex-US president plans glitzy, gold-themed resort on Russia’s sunny south coast

With champagne on tap, sweeping Black Sea views and even an underwater disco, ‘Trump Palace Gelendzhik’ could become the hottest ticket in town for Russia’s glamor-loving partygoers – once construction work is finally completed.

For years, American media have suggested that former US president Donald Trump has dreamed of owning a hotel in Russia. Numerous reports outlined a previous plan that would have seen the former occupant of the Oval Office running his own project in Moscow.

However, it now seems that Trump’s first Russian venture could be taking place in warmer climes, with balmy Krasnodar Region singled out as his destination of choice.

Local sources now suggest Trump is preparing to make an offer for an opulent property that has caught his eye. Located near the well-known Gelendzhik resort city, the sprawling estate features more than 50 rooms and extensive gardens. There is even space for an 18-hole golf course. Once dubbed ‘Putin’s Palace’ online, the owner of the coastal pile eventually turned out to be Russian billionaire Arkady Rotenberg.

However, a deal is far from finalized, and the one-time statesman is said to be playing hardball with prices, after being disappointed with an initial online viewing. A local real estate agent, who asked to remain anonymous, said Trump’s expectations were far too high. “It was strange,” the source told RT, “for some reason, Trump seemed to think there would be a ready-made playboy palace here. He couldn’t understand why it was still a building site. He was even talking about taking over the property on April 1, which is far too soon.”

That said, the draw of the world’s largest country might prove too strong for the bombastic former president to turn down. He has reportedly fallen in love with Russia’s favorable tax rates and comparative political stability, after a tumultuous few years in his homeland.

A series of CGI renderings of such high quality that many have mistaken them for photographs, have previously been shared by Trump’s hotel chain with outlets like US-state run RFERL and the Moscow Times. They showcase how Trump Palace Gelendzhik will offer guests the chance to party the night away in an aquatic disco, swim in a crystal-clear pool, and recline with a shisha pipe in the private lounge. A pole will even be installed to allow guests quick access from the floor above.

Trump could not be immediately reached for comment, with his spokesman explaining that after his plans to travel to Gelendzhik on April 1 were canceled, he now plans to spend the day playing golf with Jack Nicklaus and Chuck Norris at his Florida resort.

