Biden says ‘killer’ Putin will ‘pay a price’ for alleged US election meddling, as Russia insists claims just pretext for sanctions

US President Joe Biden has said that his administration is preparing a harsh response after American security agencies reported that Russia attempted to interfere in the 2020 US elections in favor of his opponent, Donald Trump.

In an interview with the ABC news channel published on Wednesday, Biden was asked by Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos whether he thought Russian President Vladimir Putin was “a killer.”"Mmm hmm, I do," Biden replied.

He added that he had previously warned his counterpart in Moscow that the US would potentially take action if it found evidence of Russian interference in the election. "He will pay a price," Biden said. "We had a long talk, he and I… I know him relatively well. And the conversation started off, I said, 'I know you and you know me.' If I establish this occurred, then be prepared."