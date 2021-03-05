Practically impossible: Russian NGOs plead for Putin's help as new law demands they declare foreign funding sources of EVERY donor

More than fifty Russian NGOs that help orphans, the homeless and other vulnerable groups have asked President Vladimir Putin to help resolve disputes with the Ministry of Justice over the declaration of foreign funding.

That's according to Moscow daily Kommersant, which explained that the law obliges such organizations to declare any foreign sources of funding in their annual financial reports, including information about international income streams of their Russian donors.

In recent years, the government has increased the reporting requirement of organizations in several fields, with an increased focus on money coming into the country from abroad.

For many NGOs, this is an almost impossible condition to meet and is severely hampering the work of some of the country's largest organizations. These include the Khabenskiy Foundation, which provides funding for children with brain cancer, and the Gift of Life Foundation, which focuses on blood diseases.

This year is the first time such a requirement has existed for nonprofits. With the April declaration deadline around the corner, the All Together Association of Charitable Organizations, made up of 57 NGOs, came together to appeal to Putin for help in dealing with the Ministry of Justice.

According to the organizations, it may be impossible to find out the source of funds, as donors are not legally obliged to provide the information.

“We ask for your help and assistance to give instructions to make changes to the requirements established by law,” the letter says, according to Kommersant, which notes that the group called the requirements “practically impossible.”

‘All Together’ is an association of Moscow-based charitable foundations, public organizations and movements focused on helping the city's most vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, people with disabilities and the homeless.

