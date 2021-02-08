Germany, Poland, & Sweden expel Russian diplomats in reciprocal move after EU officials accused of meddling in Moscow's affairs

Berlin, Warsaw, and Stockholm have each declared one Russian diplomat persona non grata in a coordinated response to Moscow revoking the credentials of their diplomats over their supposed participation in illegal rallies.

In their statements, Germany and Poland criticized Russia’s decision as “groundless” and “in no way justified,” while calling their own actions a “response” to that move. Berlin said that the diplomat who attended protests in support of jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny was merely “observing developments in Russia by lawful means.”

In response to the groundless expulsion of the 🇵🇱diplomat by @mfa_russia, the 🇵🇱MFA has decided today in accordance with the principle of reciprocity and in coordination with🇩🇪 and 🇸🇪 to consider the 🇷🇺diplomat working at the 🇷🇺Consulate General in Poznań as a persona non grata. — Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇵🇱 (@PolandMFA) February 8, 2021

Warsaw also said that all three diplomatic officers were “wrongfully considered personae non gratae,” while Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde limited herself to saying that a “person from the Russian embassy is asked to leave Sweden.” She also called the move a “clear response to the unacceptable decision to expel a Swedish diplomat who was only preforming his duties.”

We have informed the Russian Ambassador that a person from the Russian embassy is asked to leave Sweden. This is a clear response to the unacceptable decision to expel a Swedish diplomat who was only preforming his duties. — Ann Linde (@AnnLinde) February 8, 2021

Germany expelled a staff member from the Russian Embassy in Berlin, while Poland demanded that an employee of the Russian Consulate General in Poznan leave its territory. The identity of the Russian diplomat expelled by Sweden was not revealed.

Moscow, in turn, called the actions of the three European states “unjustified.”

Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry made formal protests to the embassies of Germany, Poland, and Sweden over the actions of their diplomats. The officials in question were said to have participated in the illegal demonstrations in support of Navalny.

The opposition figure was arrested and sentenced to around two and a half years in jail for violating the terms of his previous three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence on embezzlement charges. His arrest in January sparked a wave of protests that saw thousands of people taking to the streets to demand his release.

The Russian Foreign Ministry considered the participation of foreign diplomats in such protests an example of meddling in Russia’s internal affairs. Moscow’s decision came at a time when the EU’s Josep Borrell, the union’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, was visiting Russia.

Borrel, who praised Russia’s development of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine and played down talk of sanctions over the Navalny case while in Moscow, made a sudden U-turn upon returning to Europe and declared that “Europe and Russia are drifting apart.” He also blamed Russia for supposedly failing to “seize this opportunity to have a more constructive dialogue.”

