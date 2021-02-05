 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU envoy plays down prospect of sanctions over Navalny jailing and backs Russian Covid-19 jab in diplomatic visit to Moscow

5 Feb, 2021 13:20
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (right) and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell during a press conference following the meeting at the Reception House of the Russian Foreign Ministry. © Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Foreign Ministry
Brussels’ top diplomat has praised Russia’s role in the Covid-19 pandemic as part of a charm offensive during meetings with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who called for normalization of relations with the bloc.

Josep Borrell, the Spanish politician serving at the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, made the remarks at meetings in Moscow on Friday. Speaking about the Moscow-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at a press conference, he said that he wanted to “congratulate Russia on the success of this venture. This is useful for all mankind, it means that we will have more tools to fight the pandemic.”

The former Spanish foreign minister expressed hope “that now the European Medicines Agency will be able to certify this vaccine for use in EU member states.”

At the same time, Borrell sought to reassure Moscow that it was not on an imminent collision course with Brussels, despite facing condemnation from the bloc over the arrest of anti-corruption activist Alexey Navalny.

“As for sanctions,” he said, “at the moment, not a single EU member state has submitted a proposal.” However, he noted that discussions would continue and could be addressed at a meeting in March.

Moscow slams West's 'foreign interference' as US & EU issue statements condemning jail sentence for opposition figure Navalny

“My visit to Moscow is part of the preparation for this discussion, since it is very important that we decide how we proceed with our relations,” he added, re-emphasizing calls for Navalny’s release.
As part of initial meetings with the EU representative, Lavrov said that a “lack of normality” in relations between Russia and the union “does not benefit anyone.”

In January, the EU parliament called for new sanctions against Moscow and its flagship Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline over the arrest of the anti-corruption activist. However, the non-binding resolution is yet to be adopted by leaders.

