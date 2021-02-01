Former Russian President Medvedev calls Twitter ‘politicized’ platform, slams ban of Trump & claims site is biased towards Navalny

Twitter is a “politicized” website, involved with interference in foreign states. That’s according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who also attacked the platform for blocking former US President Donald Trump’s account

Medvedev’s comments come after Twitter, along with other social media networks, received blame for allowing Russian opposition figures to advertise protests.

According to the former leader, who now sits on the Russian Security Council, his acquaintance signed up to the popular social network and was immediately recommended to subscribe to Alexey Navalny. When joining Twitter, the site asks new users to input their interests for suggestions of who to follow. Medvedev said that this list included Navalny.

“I think he put, museums, theaters, art, that kind of thing,” the former president told TASS. “He got a list of recommended people, given that the account was created in Russia. Who was first on the list? Alexey Navalny.”

In his opinion, this shows that Twitter is “completely politicized” and “cynical,” accusing the platform of supporting interference in foreign states.

“This incident with Donald Trump. It is outrageous, and it is simply beyond understanding,” Medvedev said. “I would like to point out that the [then] President of the United States has not been charged with any counts whatsoever.”

“Why did they make this decision? Because they thought it was the right thing to do. And why did they think it was right to do so? Because they sympathize with the Democrats,” he said.

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter on January 8, following the storming of the US Capitol in Washington, DC. According to the site, the former president’s tweets risked “further incitement of violence.”

