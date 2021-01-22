HUGE BLAST rocks market in southern Russia, killing at least one (VIDEO)

A powerful explosion has hit a market in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. At least one person died in the blast and two were injured.

A small shop located in the so-called Krasnodar flower market caught fire on Friday evening. Videos published on social media show the building already engulfed by huge spurts of flames when a powerful blast sends the blaze into the sky.

На цветочном рынке в Краснодаре взорвался газовой баллон. Произошла разгерметизация, сообщает ТАСС, ссылаясь на источник в экстренных службах. Есть погибшие и пострадавшие.Видео от очевидца ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/PNnO5u0Fku — Телеканал 360° (@360tv) January 22, 2021

В Краснодаре произошёл взрыв газа, прямо на цветочном рынке. СМИ сообщают, что есть жертвы pic.twitter.com/SSw18FMfzv — Svetla (@Svetla53031029) January 22, 2021

According to the media, the shop was completely devastated in the incident. Photos published by Russian news outlets show only charred ruins in its place. At least one person has been killed and two more injured, according to the emergency services.

🇷🇺📹🔥Пожар на цветочном рынке в Краснодаре после взрыва газового баллона в павильоне потушен, сообщили в пресс-службе МЧС России.Видео: Валерий Стурит/ТАСС pic.twitter.com/eOErCWo4pr — ★𝒌𝖗𝖔𝖙𝖗𝖚𝒔★ (@krotrus) January 22, 2021

The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the incident. An emergency services source told the media that the explosion was caused by the depressurization of a gas cylinder inside the building. The incident prompted an evacuation of some 100 people from a nearby apartment block, officials said.

