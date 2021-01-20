 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Three-fifths of Russians oppose idea of ‘antibody passports’ for those vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19, study reveals

20 Jan, 2021 11:16
A resident of Murmansk is preparing to be vaccinated against coronavirus with the Sputnik-V vaccine at the Murmansk Regional Center for Specialized types of Medical Care. © Sputnik / Pavel Lvov

By Jonny Tickle

It has been floated as a way to get life back to normal, but it's not very popular. Most Russians are against the idea of introducing 'Covid Passports' for people who have been vaccinated or have recovered from the disease.

That's according to a new study by the SuperJob portal, which surveyed citizens countrywide following the introduction of passports in Bashkortostan, around 1,000km east of Moscow. The republic is the first to issue a permit for those with antibodies in a bid to kickstart the economy by allowing immunized people more freedom from restrictions.

Some 59 percent of respondents opposed the concept, while just 12 percent were in favor of implementing the proposal. It was even noted to be unpopular with those who would already be eligible for such a document, with only 18 percent of those people supporting the move.

Opponents of antibody passports cite medical confidentiality as the main reason for their opposition, as well as the prospect of discrimination against those who choose not to be vaccinated.

On Monday, Bashkir head Radiy Khabirov revealed that the region would introduce passport documents in the form of QR codes for those who have immunity to Covid-19. Issued through the local government's online portal, the permits will allow people to attend sporting and cultural events, as well as religious ceremonies.

"The passport will be given to those who have been ill and now have antibodies, and those who have been vaccinated," said Khabirov. "And, of course, this is an incentive for people to get the vaccine."

Earlier this month, Valery Limarenko, the acting governor of Russia's Far-Eastern Sakhalin Region, announced a similar scheme, introducing a mask exemption for those with antibodies.

On January 2, Russian Minister for Health Mikhail Murashko revealed that everyone inoculated against Covid-19 would receive a certificate.

