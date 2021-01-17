Russian opposition figure Navalny detained at airport after returning to Moscow from Berlin

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has been detained by police at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport as he returned to Russia from Germany where he had been recovering after an alleged poisoning attempt last summer.

Navalny’s plane touched down at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on Sunday. It was initially bound for Vnukovo Airport where a large crowd of his supporters had gathered. There were minor scuffles with police and several arrests.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Navalny had been placed on a wanted list in Russia shortly before the new year.

The opposition activist and blogger is accused of violating the terms of his probation. In 2014, he received a three-and-a-half-year sentence suspended for five years for embezzling 30 million rubles ($400,000) from two firms, one of them being French cosmetics brand, Yves Rocher. His sentence was suspended for five years, before being extended for a further year. It was due to expire on December 30, 2020.

On December 28, the Federal Penitentiary Service summoned Navalny to a probation office in Moscow where he was to check in regularly due to the terms of his sentence. But he remained in Germany and didn’t attend the meeting.

The penal service insisted that the protest leader deliberately avoided their supervision as medical papers, published by the German doctors, revealed that his health problems were already behind him and he was fit to travel to Russia.

Also on rt.com Russian prison service ‘obliged’ to detain Navalny when he returns to country, as opposition figure packs bags for flight home

The agency believes that this no-show and five other missed appointments should be grounds for Navalny’s suspended sentence to be replaced with an actual term behind bars.

On Wednesday, when Navalny was announcing his return from Berlin, he said that it wasn’t his decision to leave Russia and that he was eager to come home despite what he called “new cases being fabricated against him.”

Navalny has been in Germany since late August 2020. He was delivered to Berlin in a coma after feeling sick on a domestic flight in Russia a few days before that.

The medics at the Charite clinic in the German capital claimed that their tests showed that the activist was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok, while Navalny blamed the Kremlin for being behind the attack against him.

Russian authorities have flatly denied the accusations, pointing out that all requests for the activist’s medical data have been left without an answer by Berlin, just like the offers to investigate the incident together.

Also on rt.com ‘I’m coming home’: Navalny announces he will return to Russia on Sunday, despite stated belief that Kremlin tried to murder him

Navalny was discharged from Charite a month after his admittance, but opted to remain in Germany to continue his rehabilitation.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!