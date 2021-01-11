Ten-year-old Russian Boy hospitalized after sleigh tied to back of car hits another vehicle on icy lake in remote Far East (VIDEO)

One young Russian thrill-seeker’s decision to speed over a frozen lake has now landed him in hot water, with police investigating how his car-drawn chariot collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Local media in the Far Eastern Amur region, which borders China, reported on Sunday that a ten-year old boy was injured in the incident. Footage from the dashboard of another vehicle captured the moment that his sled, fixed to the back of a Subaru, crossed the path of a speeding Nissan as it skidded across the ice.

Drivers and other passersby on the icy Chigirinsky reservoir, near Blagoveshchensk, can be seen rushing to the child, who was thrown clear of the makeshift sled. The driver who had filmed the scene can be heard shouting for an ambulance to be called.

Reports say that local police have confirmed that “a minor was transported outside of the car, in violation of traffic rules,” and that “one person, a minor born in 2010, was injured in the accident.” Police are now investigating, they added.

Last week, a woman in the Siberian city of Chita was killed after her inflatable tube sleigh collided with a snow plough. Anastasia Grudinina, 38, was able to throw her young son clear of the crash, but later died in hospital from her injuries.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!